Big Thief share “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity” from new album

Big Thief have shared two more songs from their upcoming double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, due out February 11 via 4AD. "No Reason" is sweet and gently anthemic with some lovely floating flute and a gang chorus, while "Spud Infinity" drifts a little into bluegrass territory with Noah Lenker, Adrianne’s younger brother, on jaw harp, and Mat Davidson on fiddle. You can listen to both below.

Big Thief's 2022 tour starts just before their album comes out in Lille, France. The North American leg of the tour is in the spring, including two nights at Brooklyn's King's Theatre on April 15 & 16 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

BIG THIEF - 2022 TOUR DATES

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale *

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey *

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo *

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur *

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact *

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle *

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory *

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt *

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall +

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA - SOLD OUT +

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall *

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal *

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg *

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort *

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom *

Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *

Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol *

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire +

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT +

Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. May 13, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. June 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

Sat. June 11, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret 2022

Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

Thu. June 16, 2022 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways 2022

Sat. June 18, 2022 - Stavanger, NL @ Mablis Festival 2022

Sun. June 19, 2022 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset i Bergen

Mon. June 20, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Tue. June 21, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

* w/ KMRU

+ w/ Tucker Zimmerman