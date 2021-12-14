Big Thief share “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity” from new album
Big Thief have shared two more songs from their upcoming double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, due out February 11 via 4AD. "No Reason" is sweet and gently anthemic with some lovely floating flute and a gang chorus, while "Spud Infinity" drifts a little into bluegrass territory with Noah Lenker, Adrianne’s younger brother, on jaw harp, and Mat Davidson on fiddle. You can listen to both below.
Big Thief's 2022 tour starts just before their album comes out in Lille, France. The North American leg of the tour is in the spring, including two nights at Brooklyn's King's Theatre on April 15 & 16 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Order Big Thief albums on vinyl in the BV store.
BIG THIEF - 2022 TOUR DATES
Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef *
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale *
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale *
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey *
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo *
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur *
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact *
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *
Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle *
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory *
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt *
Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall +
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA - SOLD OUT +
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall *
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal *
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg *
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort *
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom *
Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *
Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol *
Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire +
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT +
Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia
Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Fri. May 13, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Thu. June 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
Sat. June 11, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret 2022
Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
Thu. June 16, 2022 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways 2022
Sat. June 18, 2022 - Stavanger, NL @ Mablis Festival 2022
Sun. June 19, 2022 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset i Bergen
Mon. June 20, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Tue. June 21, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
* w/ KMRU
+ w/ Tucker Zimmerman