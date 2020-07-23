Big Thief teaching songwriting masterclass to benefit The People’s Bodega
Big Thief are teaching a masterclass in songwriting and creativity on Friday, July 24 at 5:30 PM ET, as a fundraiser for The People's Bodega. It's happening in partnership with Brooklyn Music Factory, where all summer, the program's Advanced Band students have been participating in a variety of workshops and masterclasses, ranging in subjects from home recording, advanced lyric writing, to how to make DIY music videos. For Big Thief's masterclass, they will be tackling the subject of creating one's own unique sound as a musician.
The event is free for BMF Advanced Band students, and the public is "100% welcome," with a suggested donation to raise money for The People's Bodega, "a mobile mutual-aid collective that provides everything from PPE, sunscreen, food, water, and more to NYC protesters against police brutality." The People's Bodega is also currently seeking supplies.
Registration to attend via Zoom is open, and you can also learn more about Brooklyn Music Factory and their Advanced Band program.
In other Big Thief-related news, the band's guitarist, Buck Meek, released a new quarantine-written solo track called "Roll Back Your Clocks" last week.
View this post on Instagram
we'll be teaching a songwriting and creativity masterclass tomorrow, Friday July 24th, in partnership with @brooklynmusicfactory to benefit @thepeoplesbodeganyc, a mutual aid organization doing important work and providing necessary free supplies to protestors speaking out about racial inequity and police brutality in the US. please consider joining if you are able to do so, there’s a link in our bio for more details