Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker announces fall 2021 North American solo tour
With two excellent 2020 solo albums -- songs and instrumentals -- under her belt, Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker has plenty of new material to play live, which she'll do on a fall 2021 tour.
So far dates are just East Coast and Midwest, and NYC is conspicuously missing. Dates include Burlington, Woodstock, Cambridge, DC, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Bloomington, Chicago, Minneapolis and more, and tickets are on sale now.
All dates are listed, along with streams of songs and instrumentals, below.
Big Thief, who are working on new music, were supposed to tour last year. No word on new dates, but they're streaming their last pre-pandemic US show on April 29.
Adrianne Lenker - 2021 Tour Dates
Fri. Nov 5 - Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church
Sat. Nov. 6 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony
Wed. Nov. 10 - Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair
Fri. Nov. 12 - Arden, DE @ Gild Hall
Sat. Nov. 13 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sun. Nov. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
Mon. Nov. 15 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum
Wed. Nov. 17 - Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater
Thu. Nov. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Nov. 19 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
Sun. Nov. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)