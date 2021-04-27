Big Thief’s Buck Meek announces fall US tour

After having his tour plans with Big Thief cancelled last year due to the pandemic, guitarist and solo artist Buck Meek, finding himself with extra time on his hands, released a new solo album, Two Saviors, in January. Now he's announced a tour supporting it, happening this fall in US, and in January in Europe. The US dates kick off on November 2 in Cambridge, MA, and continue through Providence, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Columbus, Chicago, St. Paul, Omaha, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin, wrapping up in Houston on November 23.

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 4 (tickets), and Los Angeles is at Bootleg Theater on November 19 (tickets). Kidi Band opens all dates, and tickets go on sale Friday (4/30) at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.

Meanwhile, Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker heads out on a solo tour of her own in November, as well.

BUCK MEEK: 2021-2022 TOUR

11/2 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/3 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/4 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/5 Washington, DC @ Jammin’ Java

11/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/8 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/9 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/10 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/11 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/12 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/15 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/16 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

11/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit

11/22 Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL Live

11/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

1/13 Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

1/14 Manchester, UK @ YES

1/15 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

1/16 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

1/17 Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

1/19 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

1/20 London, UK @ Omeara

1/21 Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

1/22 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

1/23 Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

1/25 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

1/26 Berlin, DE Kantine @ Berghain