Big Thief’s Buck Meek shares new single “Roll Back Your Clocks”

Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek shared a new solo track, a twangy folk tune with plenty of atmosphere. He wrote it in coronavirus lockdown, and calls the song "a reminder to trust our telepathic instincts, and to value the connection with our loved ones as something that we always have access to, even in solitude, regardless of proximity. It felt healing to create, and we hope that it will help bring some sense of peace to you."

Buck's solo debut came out in 2018; Big Thief released two great records in 2019 and their now-canceled 2020 touring plans were to have included a headlining BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! show in Prospect Park.