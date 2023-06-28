Big Thief’s Buck Meek shares “Paradise” off upcoming 4AD debut

Big Thief's Buck Meek has shared "Paradise," the second single off his upcoming solo 4AD debut, Haunted Mountain. "Paradise" is a gentle ballad, thumping with slow drums and subtle guitars under Buck's intimate lyrics. “Sometimes when you half-hear something spoken, something unspoken inside the words is revealed,” Buck explains. “Your mind fills in the blank, finishes the sentence, infers deep meaning - though you still can’t fully explain it. Jolie Holland sent me some of the lyrics for this song, about feeling in awe of the vastness within a loved one, and I wrote it thinking about how love often feels too big to comprehend, like death, or life after death, or space.” Listen to "Paradise" below.

Buck will be on tour in the UK and Europe through summer's end, and he'll play a one-off NYC show on October 27 at Racket. All dates below.

BUCK MEEK -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Aug. 19 - Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva

Mon. Aug. 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Tue. Aug. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Wed. Aug. 23 - Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival

Sat. Aug. 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

Sun. Aug. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Mon. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Aug. 29 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Fri. Sept. 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sun. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

Tue. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

Wed. Sept. 6 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Tue. Sept. 12 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *

Wed. Sept. 13 - Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *

Thu. Sept. 14 - Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*

Sat. Sept. 16 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *

Fri. Oct. 27 - New York, NY @ Racket

* solo