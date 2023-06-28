Big Thief’s Buck Meek shares “Paradise” off upcoming 4AD debut
Big Thief's Buck Meek has shared "Paradise," the second single off his upcoming solo 4AD debut, Haunted Mountain. "Paradise" is a gentle ballad, thumping with slow drums and subtle guitars under Buck's intimate lyrics. “Sometimes when you half-hear something spoken, something unspoken inside the words is revealed,” Buck explains. “Your mind fills in the blank, finishes the sentence, infers deep meaning - though you still can’t fully explain it. Jolie Holland sent me some of the lyrics for this song, about feeling in awe of the vastness within a loved one, and I wrote it thinking about how love often feels too big to comprehend, like death, or life after death, or space.” Listen to "Paradise" below.
Buck will be on tour in the UK and Europe through summer's end, and he'll play a one-off NYC show on October 27 at Racket. All dates below.
BUCK MEEK -- 2023 TOUR DATES
Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
Sat. Aug. 19 - Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva
Mon. Aug. 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
Tue. Aug. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Wed. Aug. 23 - Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival
Sat. Aug. 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
Sun. Aug. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Mon. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Tue. Aug. 29 - Manchester, UK @ YES
Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ Lafayette
Fri. Sept. 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sun. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival
Tue. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin
Wed. Sept. 6 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
Tue. Sept. 12 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *
Wed. Sept. 13 - Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *
Thu. Sept. 14 - Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*
Sat. Sept. 16 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *
Fri. Oct. 27 - New York, NY @ Racket
* solo