Big Thief’s Buck Meek shares song co-written with Adrianne Lenker

Big Thief's Buck Meek has released a new song from his upcoming solo album Two Saviors, which arrives next week (1/15) via Keeled Scales. The album was made with frequent Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and this song was co-written by Big Thief singer Adrianne Lenker and features harmonies by Twain's Mat Davidson.

"I was making my escape, when the siren's song caught me a mile up the road," says Buck. "My nose started bleeding by the second note, so I lit a candle to keep moving. I may have died and woke in heaven's motel, with a telephone seashell at the bedside. It rang in waves and waves spoke, and waves heard through me."

It's a twangy, melancholic, pedal steel-infused song, and you can listen and watch the video (shot & directed by Riley Engemoen) below...