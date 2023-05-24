Big Thief’s Buck Meek signs to 4AD, announces new LP ‘Haunted Mountain,’ shares title track

Big Thief guitar whiz Buck Meek has signed to 4AD--which Big Thief and singer Adrianne Lenker are also both signed too--and announced a new LP. Haunted Mountain is coming on August 25 via the label (pre-order). Buck wrote much of the album alongside friend and idol Jolie Holland, including the title track, which is out today. "Haunted Mountain" is a wistful, guitar-filled country-rock song with earnest, wholesome lyrics. “It’s about being humbled by the thing you’re drawing power from only at which point an actual, fair relationship begins,” Buck says. The song comes with an in-studio video directed by Riley Engemoen. Check it out below.

Haunted Mountain is Buck Meek's third LP, following 2021's Two Saviors and his 2018 self-titled debut. The album features the same personnel as the first two, with guitarist Adam Brisbin, drummer Austin Vaughn, and bassist Mat Davidson now playing pedal steel. In addition, Ken Woodward plays bass and Buck's brother Dylan Meek plays piano and synths. Mat Davidson produced and Adrian Olsen mixed the album as it was recorded, all in the span of two weeks. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Haunted Mountain below.

Buck will be touring the UK and Europe in the summer and fall, and he'll play a one-off show in NYC on October 27 at Racket. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/26) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale starting Thursday (5/25). All dates below.

Haunted Mountain Tracklist

1. Mood Ring

2. Haunted Mountain

3. Paradise

4. Cyclades

5. Secret Side

6. Didn’t Know You Then

7. Undae Dunes

8. Where You’re Coming From

9. Lullabies

10. Lagrimas

11. The Rainbow

BUCK MEEK -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Aug. 19 - Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva

Mon. Aug. 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Tue. Aug. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Wed. Aug. 23 - Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival

Sat. Aug. 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

Sun. Aug. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Mon. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Aug. 29 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Fri. Sept. 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sun. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

Tue. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

Wed. Sept. 6 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Tue. Sept. 12 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *

Wed. Sept. 13 - Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *

Thu. Sept. 14 - Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*

Sat. Sept. 16 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *

Fri. Oct. 27 - New York, NY @ Racket

* solo