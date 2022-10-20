BIG|BRAVE announce new album ‘nature morte,’ share “carvers, farriers and knaves” (listen)

Heavy Canadian trio BIG|BRAVE have announced a new album, nature morte, due February 24 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order). The announcement comes with droning, heavily distorted single "carvers, farriers and knaves." The song is a comment on the subjugation of femininity, on which guitarist and vocalist Robin Wattie comments, “It is violent and terrible. It is crushing and alarming. It is common and basic. It is catastrophic and disheartening.” Listen to "carvers, farriers and knaves" below.

nature morte is the followup to BIG|BRAVE's previous album Leaving None With Small Birds, a collaboration with labelmates The Body. The new album takes inspiration from those sessions, meshing folk with characteristic post-metal harshness in their instrumentals. Check out the track list and album art for nature morte below.

BIG|BRAVE nature morte loading...

BIG|BRAVE - nature morte track list:

1. carvers, farriers and knaves

2. the one who bornes a weary load

3. my hope renders me a fool

4. the fable of subjugation

5. a parable of the trusting

6. the ten of swords