Biggie tribute concert happening in Brooklyn w/ Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, The LOX & more

The legacy of Brooklyn's finest, Biggie Smalls, will be celebrated at a show in his home borough this summer. The lineup features those who knew and collaborated with Biggie, including Busta Rhymes, Lil' Kim, The LOX, DJ Stephcakes and more. Dubbed "Celebrate Biggie," it happens August 19 at Prospect Park. It's free with RSVP, although you'll need to be at least 21 to attend.

The show is being presented by Budweiser, in tandem with their new limited edition beer cans. The tall boys, which you can see above, feature Biggie's face and lyrics from his song "Unbelievable": "Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin BK to the fullest." They're only available for purchase in NYC, and if you attend the Prospect Park show you'll get a free one.

"I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way," Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, said in a statement. "Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand such as Budweiser is something I believe he would be happy with."

Biggie was also recently made into an ReAction action figure by Super7 which is finally out now.