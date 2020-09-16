Biggie’s $6 plastic crown sells for nearly $600,000 at Sotheby’s auction
Biggie's plastic crown, which he reportedly originally purchased for $6, has sold for nearly $600,000 at Sotheby's' first hip hop auction. The New York Post, reports:
At Sotheby’s, the crown is king.
The plastic topper worn by Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace in his last photo shoot sold for $594,750 (including Sotheby’s “buyer’s premium” fees and taxes) during an auction Tuesday night — despite its original $6 price tag.
[...] This crown is a novelty item; I bought it at a place on Broadway called Gordon’s,” said Barron Claiborne, a 57-year-old photographer who lives in Brooklyn. Claiborne owned the crown and used it in the stunning Rap Pages magazine cover-photo he took of Biggie in 1997. “Without Biggie, the crown would not be worth [six figures]. I only paid six bucks for it.”
[...] “Some people have told me that it’s too low,” Claiborne coolly stated ahead of the hammer coming down. “That shows you how strong the symbol really is. I always thought Biggie was a king.”
Clairborne also told NY Post that Diddy originally scoffed at the idea of Big wearing the crown. "He said it would make Biggie look like Burger King," Clairborne said. "But Biggie didn’t listen. He wore it anyway. And nobody’s ever told me that they look at the photo and think the crown is plastic." You can read more here.
