Biggie’s Brooklyn apartment up for sale for $1.7 million

An NYC apartment that was once the home of Brooklyn's finest, The Notorious B.I.G., is up for sale, the New York Post reports. Biggie owned the apartment, which is located at 159 Carlton Ave, Apt 1A, in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, in 1994, and lived there with his wife, Faith Evans, and her daughter, Chyna Tahjere Griffin, while he released Ready to Die.
More recently, it was the home of costume designer Caroline Duncan, who purchased it in 2011 and gave it a gut renovation. The asking price is currently $1.7 million.
Read the description from the Realtor.com listing, and take a look inside, below.
Meanwhile, Biggie's childhood "one room shack" in Clinton Hill rents for $4000 per month.
Biggie's legacy was recently celebrated with a tribute concert in Prospect Park.
159 Carlton Ave, Apt 1A Realtor.com Description
Dramatic in scale while infused with design and history, this two bedroom+, two bathroom duplex condo presents an incredible opportunity in a former stable - only one block away from Fort Greene Park. Duplex 1A at 159 Carlton Avenue displays breathtaking architectural elements and high-end finishes that create an impressive, warm, and move-in ready home. In its oversized living and dining space, you will find soaring 12-foot ceilings, a large arched window, a wood-burning brick fireplace and large timber beams. The chef's kitchen was truly made for those who love to cook or entertain, with a Bosch 5- burner stove top, Deep double sink, Glassos and Carrera countertops, as well as two stainless steel ovens. These elements are further complemented by deep storage and pantry space above. Tucked behind the kitchen and through an oversized antique barn door is the first bedroom that doubles as a library, with custom-milled cabinetry, shelving, and a built-in Murphy bed. Connected is a renovated full bathroom, large walk-in closet, and overhead storage. The downstairs lower level features a large bedroom, home office, custom dressing room with built-in shelving and hanging racks as well as a large separate laundry room. The primary bathroom is a sanctuary from the city with both an oversized walk-in shower and freestanding deep soaking tub. Additional architectural elements abound which include custom built shelving as well as exposed wooden beams in the ceiling. The Feuchtwanger Stable (aka 159 Carlton Avenue) was built in a Romanesque Revival Style in 1888. This boutique condominium building has 12 units. Though the building has evolved with the neighborhood, it has been left with many of its original details, like the massive arched windows, creating a magical home environment in the heart of Fort Greene.