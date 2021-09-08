Biggie’s Brooklyn apartment up for sale for $1.7 million

An NYC apartment that was once the home of Brooklyn's finest, The Notorious B.I.G., is up for sale, the New York Post reports. Biggie owned the apartment, which is located at 159 Carlton Ave, Apt 1A, in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, in 1994, and lived there with his wife, Faith Evans, and her daughter, Chyna Tahjere Griffin, while he released Ready to Die.

More recently, it was the home of costume designer Caroline Duncan, who purchased it in 2011 and gave it a gut renovation. The asking price is currently $1.7 million.

Read the description from the Realtor.com listing, and take a look inside, below.

Meanwhile, Biggie's childhood "one room shack" in Clinton Hill rents for $4000 per month.

Biggie's legacy was recently celebrated with a tribute concert in Prospect Park.

