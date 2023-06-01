BigXthaPlug announces “Don’t Mess With Texas” tour with Big Yavo

Texas rapper BigXthaPlug has announced a tour with support from Big Yavo. The announcement comes soon after the release of BigX's debut LP AMAR. (He also contributed a verse to the Fast X remix of Cootie's "Supafly" and appeared alongside Maxo Kream on a new Mike Dimes song.) The tour kicks off in late July at Rolling Loud Miami, and closes with BigX's appearance at Austin City Limits in October. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 2, at 10am, with presales open now.

The "Don't Mess With Texas" tour comes to NYC on August 5 at SOB's. All dates below.

BigXThaPlug -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/23 - Miami, FL - Rolling Loud

7/28 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7/30 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

8/5 - New York, NY - SOB’s

8/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

8/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Aura

8/17 - Houston, TX - Studio at Warehouse Live

8/19 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Bomb Factory

8/20 - Austin, TX - Antone’s

9/17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

10/7 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits