Bikini Kill add new NYC show to 2022 tour
Bikini Kill had been forced to reschedule their 2022 tour multiple times because of the pandemic, but they finally began it on Friday night (4/29) in Los Angeles, and they have dates scheduled through September, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 8 with Ribbon Stage. They've now added a second NYC show happening the next night, on July 9 at Irving Plaza. This one is with Jim Andralis & The Syntonics, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM ET with various presales starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 AM.
Bikini Kill's tour also includes dates in Austin, Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Portland, Olympia, and more. See their updated dates below.
BIKINI KILL: 2022 TOUR
May 02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 04 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 05 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 07 Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 08 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (outdoors) w/ Pleasure Venom
May 09 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 27 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Glass Body
May 28 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Las Nubes
May 29 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
May 31 St Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 03 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera
June 05 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini w/ Big Joanie
June 06 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia w/ Big Joanie
June 08 Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie
June 09 Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie
June 10 Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique w/ Big Joanie
June 12 Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ Problem Patterns
June 13 London, England @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers
June 23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle w/ H.C. McEntire
June 24 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater w/ H.C. McEntire
June 25 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. McEntire
June 27 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Hurry Up
June 28 Louisville, KY @ Headliner's Music Hall w/ Hurry Up
June 30 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up
July 01 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up
July 03 Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown
July 08 New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 w/ Ribbon Stage
July 09 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza w/ Jim Andralis & The Syntonics
July 11 Silver Spring @ MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell
July 12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy
July 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell
July 15 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre w/ Brontez Purnell
July 16 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington w/ Brontez Purnell
July 18 Montreal, QC @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 22 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs
July 23 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV + CB Radio Gorgeous
July 24 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater w/ Pineapple RNR
August 05 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
August 07 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Snoozers
August 08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan w/ Snoozers
August 10 Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival
August 11 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
August 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
September 08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Table Sugar
September 09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics
September 11 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar
September 12 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Mecca Normal
September 15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria w/ Mecca Normal
September 17 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park w/ Table Sugar