Bikini Kill add new NYC show to 2022 tour

photo by P Squared

Bikini Kill had been forced to reschedule their 2022 tour multiple times because of the pandemic, but they finally began it on Friday night (4/29) in Los Angeles, and they have dates scheduled through September, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 8 with Ribbon Stage. They've now added a second NYC show happening the next night, on July 9 at Irving Plaza. This one is with Jim Andralis & The Syntonics, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM ET with various presales starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 AM.

Bikini Kill's tour also includes dates in Austin, Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Portland, Olympia, and more. See their updated dates below.

BIKINI KILL: 2022 TOUR
May 02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 04 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 05 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 07 Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 08 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (outdoors) w/ Pleasure Venom
May 09 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum w/ Hunx and his Punx
May 27 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Glass Body
May 28 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Las Nubes
May 29 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
May 31 St Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 03 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera
June 05 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini w/ Big Joanie
June 06 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia w/ Big Joanie
June 08 Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie
June 09 Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie
June 10 Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique w/ Big Joanie
June 12 Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ Problem Patterns
June 13 London, England @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers
June 23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle w/ H.C. McEntire
June 24 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater w/ H.C. McEntire
June 25 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. McEntire
June 27 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Hurry Up
June 28 Louisville, KY @ Headliner's Music Hall w/ Hurry Up
June 30 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up
July 01 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up
July 03 Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown
July 08 New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 w/ Ribbon Stage
July 09 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza w/ Jim Andralis & The Syntonics
July 11 Silver Spring @ MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell
July 12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy
July 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell
July 15 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre w/ Brontez Purnell
July 16 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington w/ Brontez Purnell
July 18 Montreal, QC @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 22 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs
July 23 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV + CB Radio Gorgeous
July 24 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater w/ Pineapple RNR
August 05 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
August 07 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Snoozers
August 08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan w/ Snoozers
August 10 Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival
August 11 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
August 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
September 08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Table Sugar
September 09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics
September 11 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar
September 12 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Mecca Normal
September 15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria w/ Mecca Normal
September 17 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park w/ Table Sugar

