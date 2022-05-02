Bikini Kill add new NYC show to 2022 tour

Bikini Kill had been forced to reschedule their 2022 tour multiple times because of the pandemic, but they finally began it on Friday night (4/29) in Los Angeles, and they have dates scheduled through September, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 8 with Ribbon Stage. They've now added a second NYC show happening the next night, on July 9 at Irving Plaza. This one is with Jim Andralis & The Syntonics, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM ET with various presales starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 AM.

Bikini Kill's tour also includes dates in Austin, Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Portland, Olympia, and more. See their updated dates below.

BIKINI KILL: 2022 TOUR

May 02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre w/ Hunx and his Punx

May 04 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater w/ Hunx and his Punx

May 05 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)w/ Hunx and his Punx

May 07 Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge w/ Hunx and his Punx

May 08 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (outdoors) w/ Pleasure Venom

May 09 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum w/ Hunx and his Punx

May 27 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Glass Body

May 28 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Las Nubes

May 29 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

May 31 St Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 03 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

June 05 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini w/ Big Joanie

June 06 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia w/ Big Joanie

June 08 Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie

June 09 Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie

June 10 Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique w/ Big Joanie

June 12 Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ Problem Patterns

June 13 London, England @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers

June 23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle w/ H.C. McEntire

June 24 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater w/ H.C. McEntire

June 25 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. McEntire

June 27 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Hurry Up

June 28 Louisville, KY @ Headliner's Music Hall w/ Hurry Up

June 30 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up

July 01 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up

July 03 Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

July 08 New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 w/ Ribbon Stage

July 09 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza w/ Jim Andralis & The Syntonics

July 11 Silver Spring @ MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell

July 12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy

July 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell

July 15 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre w/ Brontez Purnell

July 16 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington w/ Brontez Purnell

July 18 Montreal, QC @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

July 19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

July 20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

July 22 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs

July 23 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV + CB Radio Gorgeous

July 24 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater w/ Pineapple RNR

August 05 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

August 07 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Snoozers

August 08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan w/ Snoozers

August 10 Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

August 11 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

August 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

September 08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Table Sugar

September 09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics

September 11 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar

September 12 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Mecca Normal

September 15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria w/ Mecca Normal

September 17 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park w/ Table Sugar