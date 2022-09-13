Bikini Kill announce rescheduled 2023 tour dates

Bikini Kill had to postpone many dates of their July tour as a member tested positive for Covid, and now they've announced rescheduled dates. They'll happen in spring 2023, starting in Nashville on March 30 and including stops in Atlanta, Asheville, the DC area, Philly, Boston, Burlington, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Knoxville, plus a newly added show in St Paul.

Tickets for the 2023 dates go on sale Friday, June 16 at 12 PM Eastern. Head below for all dates.

Among Bikini Kill's final shows of their July tour were two stops in NYC -- check out our recaps and pictures.

Bikini Kill - 2023 North American Tour Dates

3/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

4/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

4/3: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

4/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/6: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/7: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

4/9: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

4/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

4/12: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

4/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

4/14: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

4/16: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

4/17: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/19: Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

4/20: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

4/23: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Check out pics from Bikini Kill's July show at Irving Plaza: