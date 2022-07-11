Bikini Kill played The Rooftop @ Pier 17 and Irving Plaza (pics, setlists, video)
Bikini Kill's tour hit NYC over the weekend with shows at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Friday (7/8) with Ribbon Stage, and Irving Plaza on Saturday (7/9) with Jim Andralis and The Syntonics. We went to Irving Plaza on Friday, which was a fantastic night, with the band and the crowd at full energy the whole time. With the two years of Covid delays for this tour to everything else people have been through during that time, the audience was seriously amped for this show. There was constant cheering, with the audience going wild, and the front half of the room moving from opening song "Carnival" through "Rebel Girl," and the encore of "Double Dare Ya" and "Suck My Left One."
The shows were taking place less three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade, and this was Bikini Kill's first time at Irving Plaza since they played a Rock for Choice benefit at the venue in 1994 with Joan Jett, Shudder to Think & Veruca Salt, and both Kathleen Hanna and Tobi Vail made reference to that show on Saturday. Kathleen said she remembered it maybe being their biggest show up to that point, saying how big Irving seemed to them. She also pointed out how they've had shows after Trump was elected and after other big socio-political events but Saturday felt like partying after the end of the world.
At one point someone yelled for "Liar," and Kathleen told the crowd they no longer play that song, saying when she goes back through their catalog, she sees some songs as still relevant -- or even more relevant -- and some songs she still likes the words to, but there are others, like "Liar," that she does not like the words to, and they'll never play those again. Other songs Bikini Kill did play: "DemiRep," "Feels Blind," "Reject All American," "Alien She," "Resist Psychic Death," "For Tammy Rae," "Lil Red" and more. The band switched it up a few times with Tobi taking the lead on vocals, Sara playing drums, and Kathleen stepping back to play guitar.
Kathleen also dedicated a song to opener Jim Andralis, whose songs she said make her cry.
Photos from the whole show by Ester Segretto, plus video and setlists for Irving Plaza and Pier 17, are in this post.
Bikini Kill's tour rolls on, but tonight and tomorrow's DC-area shows and Wednesday's Philly show have been postponed as one of the touring party has tested positive for Covid.
SETLIST: Bikini Kill @ Irving Plaza 7/9/2022
Carnival
Dont Need You
New Radio
Jigsaw Youth
Feels Blind
I Hate Danger
In Accordance To Natural Law
Demi Rep
Alien She
Sugar
Rah! Rah! Replica
Hamster Baby
Tell Me So
This Is Not a Test
Capri Pants
Resist Psychic Death
For Tammy Rae
For Only
Distinct Complicity
Magnet
Lil Red
Rebel Girl
Encore:
Double Dare Ya
Suck My Left One
SETLIST: Bikini Kill @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/8/2022
New Radio
This Is Not a Test
Don't Need You
Jigsaw Youth
Feels Blind
I Hate Danger
In Accordance to Natural Law
Carnival
Resist Psychic Death
Capri Pants
For Tammy Rae
(Unknown) (? Sung by Tobi Vail)
Distinct Complicity
Demi Rep
Reject All American
Alien She
Sugar
Rah! Rah! Replica
Hamster Baby
Tell Me So
Magnet
Lil' Red
Suck My Left One
Encore:
Double Dare Ya
Rebel Girl