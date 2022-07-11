Bikini Kill played The Rooftop @ Pier 17 and Irving Plaza (pics, setlists, video)

Bikini Kill's tour hit NYC over the weekend with shows at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Friday (7/8) with Ribbon Stage, and Irving Plaza on Saturday (7/9) with Jim Andralis and The Syntonics. We went to Irving Plaza on Friday, which was a fantastic night, with the band and the crowd at full energy the whole time. With the two years of Covid delays for this tour to everything else people have been through during that time, the audience was seriously amped for this show. There was constant cheering, with the audience going wild, and the front half of the room moving from opening song "Carnival" through "Rebel Girl," and the encore of "Double Dare Ya" and "Suck My Left One."

The shows were taking place less three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade, and this was Bikini Kill's first time at Irving Plaza since they played a Rock for Choice benefit at the venue in 1994 with Joan Jett, Shudder to Think & Veruca Salt, and both Kathleen Hanna and Tobi Vail made reference to that show on Saturday. Kathleen said she remembered it maybe being their biggest show up to that point, saying how big Irving seemed to them. She also pointed out how they've had shows after Trump was elected and after other big socio-political events but Saturday felt like partying after the end of the world.

At one point someone yelled for "Liar," and Kathleen told the crowd they no longer play that song, saying when she goes back through their catalog, she sees some songs as still relevant -- or even more relevant -- and some songs she still likes the words to, but there are others, like "Liar," that she does not like the words to, and they'll never play those again. Other songs Bikini Kill did play: "DemiRep," "Feels Blind," "Reject All American," "Alien She," "Resist Psychic Death," "For Tammy Rae," "Lil Red" and more. The band switched it up a few times with Tobi taking the lead on vocals, Sara playing drums, and Kathleen stepping back to play guitar.

Kathleen also dedicated a song to opener Jim Andralis, whose songs she said make her cry.

Photos from the whole show by Ester Segretto, plus video and setlists for Irving Plaza and Pier 17, are in this post.

Bikini Kill's tour rolls on, but tonight and tomorrow's DC-area shows and Wednesday's Philly show have been postponed as one of the touring party has tested positive for Covid.

SETLIST: Bikini Kill @ Irving Plaza 7/9/2022

Carnival

Dont Need You

New Radio

Jigsaw Youth

Feels Blind

I Hate Danger

In Accordance To Natural Law

Demi Rep

Alien She

Sugar

Rah! Rah! Replica

Hamster Baby

Tell Me So

This Is Not a Test

Capri Pants

Resist Psychic Death

For Tammy Rae

For Only

Distinct Complicity

Magnet

Lil Red

Rebel Girl

Encore:

Double Dare Ya

Suck My Left One

SETLIST: Bikini Kill @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/8/2022

New Radio

This Is Not a Test

Don't Need You

Jigsaw Youth

Feels Blind

I Hate Danger

In Accordance to Natural Law

Carnival

Resist Psychic Death

Capri Pants

For Tammy Rae

(Unknown) (? Sung by Tobi Vail)

Distinct Complicity

Demi Rep

Reject All American

Alien She

Sugar

Rah! Rah! Replica

Hamster Baby

Tell Me So

Magnet

Lil' Red

Suck My Left One

Encore:

Double Dare Ya

Rebel Girl