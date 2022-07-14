Bikini Kill postpone more shows after member tests positive for Covid
After cancelling some shows in June because of multiple Covid cases in their touring party, Bikini Kill have again been forced to postpone dates after a member tested positive. On Monday (7/11) they announced the postponement of their Silver Spring and Philadelphia shows, followed by Boston, Burlington, Toronto, and Montreal on Tuesday (7/12) and Cleveland, Royal Oak, and Milwaukee today (7/14). Per their statement on Twitter, the shows will be postponed and rescheduled dates will be announced soon. See the tweets below, along with the rest of the tour dates.
Bikini Kill did play a pair of NYC shows on Friday (7/8) and Saturday (7/9) --check out our recap and pictures here.
BIKINI KILL: POSTPONED 2022 DATES
July 11 Silver Spring @ MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell
July 12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy
July 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell
July 15 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre w/ Brontez Purnell
July 16 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington w/ Brontez Purnell
July 18 Montreal, QC @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
July 22 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs
July 23 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV + CB Radio Gorgeous
July 24 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater w/ Pineapple RNR
BIKINI KILL 2022 TOUR
August 05 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
August 07 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Snoozers
August 08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan w/ Snoozers
August 10 Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival
August 11 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
August 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
September 08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Table Sugar
September 09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics
September 11 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar
September 12 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Mecca Normal
September 15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria w/ Mecca Normal
September 17 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park w/ Table Sugar