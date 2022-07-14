Bikini Kill postpone more shows after member tests positive for Covid

After cancelling some shows in June because of multiple Covid cases in their touring party, Bikini Kill have again been forced to postpone dates after a member tested positive. On Monday (7/11) they announced the postponement of their Silver Spring and Philadelphia shows, followed by Boston, Burlington, Toronto, and Montreal on Tuesday (7/12) and Cleveland, Royal Oak, and Milwaukee today (7/14). Per their statement on Twitter, the shows will be postponed and rescheduled dates will be announced soon. See the tweets below, along with the rest of the tour dates.

Bikini Kill did play a pair of NYC shows on Friday (7/8) and Saturday (7/9) --check out our recap and pictures here.

BIKINI KILL: POSTPONED 2022 DATES

July 11 Silver Spring @ MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell

July 12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy

July 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell

July 15 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre w/ Brontez Purnell

July 16 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington w/ Brontez Purnell

July 18 Montreal, QC @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

July 19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

July 20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

July 22 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs

July 23 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV + CB Radio Gorgeous

July 24 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater w/ Pineapple RNR

BIKINI KILL 2022 TOUR

August 05 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

August 07 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Snoozers

August 08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan w/ Snoozers

August 10 Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

August 11 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

August 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

September 08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Table Sugar

September 09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics

September 11 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar

September 12 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Mecca Normal

September 15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria w/ Mecca Normal

September 17 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park w/ Table Sugar