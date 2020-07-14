Bikini Kill reschedule tour to 2021 (new dates)

Back in April, Bikini Kill rescheduled their reunion tour, which had originally been set to begin with some Pacific Northwest dates in March, to August through December. As coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the country, though, they've now postponed the tour again. It's now set for 2021, beginning with European dates in May and June, and hitting North America for a run of fall shows in September, October, and November, with a stop at CA's Burger Boogaloo (itself just rescheduled) in July in between. Alice Bag, Donkey Bugs, Lithics, XV, CB Radio Gorgeous, Mecca Normal, H.C. McEntire, and Hurry Up each open dates, and you can see all them all below.

One show that hasn't been rescheduled as of now is Bikini Kill's BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show, originally set for August 4. Stay tuned for an update on that.

Bikini Kill: 2021 Tour

5/27: Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique

5/29: Paris, France @ Trabendo

5/31: Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands

6/2: London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

6/4: Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/6: Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv

6/7: Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

6/9: Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

6/10: Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

7/10: Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

9/2: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

9/3: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater &

9/5: Victoria BC @ McPherson Playhouse (not on sale yet)

9/6: Victoria BC @ Distrikt &

9/8: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/9: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +

9/11: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

9/12: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

10/3: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring $

10/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/5: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

10/8: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre $

10/9: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington $

10/11: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

10/12: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/15: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

10/16: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

10/17: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/5: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

11/6: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

11/7: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/9: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/11: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle %

11/12: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater %

11/13: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %

11/15: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine #

11/16: Louisville, KY @ Headliner's Music Hall #

11/18: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

11/19: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

11/20: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

$ = w/ Alice Bag

* = w/ Donkey Bugs

+ = w/ Lithics

^ = w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous

& = w/ Mecca Normal

% = w/ H.C. McEntire

# = w/ Hurry Up