Bikini Kill reschedule tour to 2022, add new dates in NYC, LA, more

Bikini Kill's first lengthy tour since the '90s has been rescheduled multiple times because of COVID, and it's now been pushed back again, hopefully for the final time, to 2022. It now begins in Los Angeles with a show at Greek Theatre on April 29 (tickets), and continues through Austin, Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Portland, Olympia and more, before wrapping up in Redmond, WA on September 17. There are some overseas shows mixed in along with the North American ones, and you can see all dates below.

A few of the shows are newly added, including the aforementioned LA date, as well as NYC, which was originally scheduled for Prospect Park in August of 2020. Instead, they're now set to play the Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 8. Tickets to that show go on general sale Friday 4/30 at 1 PM ET, with various presales happening now.

Bikini Kill will also give their classic Reject All American a 25th anniversary reissue on blue vinyl, limited to 500 copies. It'll be available to pre-order from Bandcamp on the next Bandcamp Friday (5/7).

BIKINI KILL: 2022 TOUR

4/29: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5/2: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

5/4: Albuquerque, NM @ TBA

5/5: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)*

5/7: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Outside)*

5/8: Austin, TX The Mohawk (Outside)*

5/27: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

5/28: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

5/29: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

5/31: St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

6/05: Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv

6/06: Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

6/08: Paris, France @ Trabendo

6/10: Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique

6/12: Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow*

6/13: London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

6/23: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/24: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

6/25: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

6/27: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

6/28: Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

6/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

7/01: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

7/03: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown*

7/08: New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17*

7/11: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/12: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

7/15: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

7/16: So. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington

7/18: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

7/19: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

7/20: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

7/22: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

7/23: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

7/24: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

8/7: Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

8/8: Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

9/8: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/9: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/11: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

9/12: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

9/15: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria

9/17: Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park*

*new date added