Bill Burr announces 2022 tour, including Forest Hills Stadium

Bill Burr is in the midst of a lengthy, mostly-sold-out tour, and he's now announced another massive run of dates for 2022. The 'Bill Burr: Slight Return' tour comes to NYC for a show at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium on August 10 (tickets), and there are other NYC-area shows at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on June 17 (tickets) and NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on June 18 (tickets). All shows go on sale Friday (10/15) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Bill Burr paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen when hosting SNL.

Bill Burr -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

14 October 2021 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Atlanta, GA

14 October 2021 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – LATE SHOW – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Atlanta, GA

15 October 2021 Fox Theatre – SOLD OUT

Atlanta, GA

16 October 2021 Coca-Cola Roxy – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Atlanta, GA

16 October 2021 Coca-Cola Roxy – LATE SHOW – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Atlanta, GA

21 October 2021 Terrace Theater – SOLD OUT

Long Beach, CA

22 October 2021 Terrace Theater – SOLD OUT

Long Beach, CA

22 October 2021 Terrace Theater – LATE SHOW – SOLD OUT

Long Beach, CA

23 October 2021 Terrace Theater – SOLD OUT

Long Beach, CA

5 November 2021 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Reno, NV

5 November 2021 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – LATE SHOW – SOLD OUT

Reno, NV

6 November 2021 Center for the Performing Arts – SOLD OUT

San Jose, CA

6 November 2021 Center for the Performing Arts – LATE SHOW – SOLD OUT

San Jose, CA

7 November 2021 Center for the Performing Arts – SOLD OUT

San Jose, CA

11 November 2021 Fox Theatre – SOLD OUT

Detroit, MI

12 November 2021 Fox Theatre – SOLD OUT

Detroit, MI

12 November 2021 Fox Theatre – LATE SHOW – SOLD OUT

Detroit, MI

13 November 2021 Miller High Life Theatre – SOLD OUT

Milwaukee, WI

13 November 2021 Miller High Life Theatre – LATE SHOW – SOLD OUT

Milwaukee, WI

19 November 2021 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

20 November 2021 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

10 December 2021 Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Valley Center, CA

10 December 2021 Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center – LATE SHOW – SOLD OUT

Valley Center, CA

16 December 2021 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Indianapolis, IN

17 December 2021 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Indianapolis, IN

17 December 2021 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre -LATE SHOW – RESCHEDULED – SOLD OUT

Indianapolis, IN

18 December 2021 Clowes Memorial Hall – SOLD OUT

Indianapolis, IN

18 December 2021 Clowes Memorial Hall – LATE SHOW – SOLD OUT

Indianapolis, IN

30 December 2021 Arizona Federal Theatre – SOLD OUT

Phoenix, AZ

30 December 2021 Arizona Federal Theatre – LATE SHOW

Phoenix, AZ

1 April 2022 Santander Arena

Reading, PA

2 April 2022 The Hall at Live! Casino

Hanover, MD

3 April 2022 The Hall at Live! Casino

Hanover, MD

7 April 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Birmingham, AL

8 April 2022 Macon City Auditorium

Macon, GA

21 April 2022 Petersen Events Center

Pittsburgh, PA

22 April 2022 Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, TN

23 April 2022 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, OH

24 April 2022 Schottenstein Center

Columbus, OH

12 May 2022 Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Sacramento, CA

14 May 2022 Oakland Arena

Oakland, CA

20 May 2022 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tampa, FL

21 May 2022 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

16 June 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Wilkes-Barre, PA

17 June 2022 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Bethel, NY

18 June 2022 PNC Bank Arts Center

Holmdel, NJ

23 June 2022 Moda Center

Portland, OR

24 June 2022 White River Amphitheater

Auburn, WA

25 June 2022 Rogers Arena

Vancouver, BC

30 July 2022 Bell Centre

Montreal, QC

10 August 2022 Forest Hills Stadium

Forest Hills, NY

23 August 2022 Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, ON

26 August 2022 KeyBank Center

Buffalo, NY

27 August 2022 Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saratoga Springs, NY