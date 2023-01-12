Bill Callahan announces 2023 ‘YTI⅃AƎЯ’ tour
Bill Callahan will be taking his excellent 2022 album YTI⅃AƎЯ on the road starting in February for an East Coast / Midwest tour, beginning in New Orleans on 2/24 and wrapping up in Dallas on March 11. All dates are listed below.
There are two NYC-area shows: Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 3/2 and Brooklyn's The Opera House on 3/3. Both shows are with Pascal Kerong'A and tickets are on sale now.
--
BILL CALLAHAN - 2023 TOUR DATES:
2/24/2023 New Orleans, LA Santos
2/25/2023 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
2/26/2023 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
2/28/2023 Washington, DC Capital Turnaround
3/1/2023 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live
3/2/2023 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall
3/3/2023 Brooklyn, NY The Opera House
3/4/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall
3/6/2023 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
3/7/2023 Urbana, IL Rose Bowl Tavern
3/8/2023 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel
3/10/2023 Fayetteville, AR Clapp Auditorium – Mount Sequoyah
3/11/2023 Dallas, TX Texas Theatre