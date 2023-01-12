Bill Callahan announces 2023 ‘YTI⅃AƎЯ’ tour

Bill Callahan will be taking his excellent 2022 album YTI⅃AƎЯ on the road starting in February for an East Coast / Midwest tour, beginning in New Orleans on 2/24 and wrapping up in Dallas on March 11. All dates are listed below.

There are two NYC-area shows: Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 3/2 and Brooklyn's The Opera House on 3/3. Both shows are with Pascal Kerong'A and tickets are on sale now.

--

bill callahan tour loading...

BILL CALLAHAN - 2023 TOUR DATES:

2/24/2023 New Orleans, LA Santos

2/25/2023 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

2/26/2023 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

2/28/2023 Washington, DC Capital Turnaround

3/1/2023 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live

3/2/2023 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

3/3/2023 Brooklyn, NY The Opera House

3/4/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall

3/6/2023 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

3/7/2023 Urbana, IL Rose Bowl Tavern

3/8/2023 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel

3/10/2023 Fayetteville, AR Clapp Auditorium – Mount Sequoyah

3/11/2023 Dallas, TX Texas Theatre