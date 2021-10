Bill Callahan has announced a new NYC show this fall. It happens on November 8 at Le Poisson Rouge, and he'll be performing in the round. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 11 at 10 AM ET.

This is Bill's only upcoming date at the moment aside from the 2022 edition of Big Ears festival in March. He also recently did an outdoor solo set at Oregon's Sauvie Island for Pickathon and Topaz Farm's Harvest Festival earlier this month.