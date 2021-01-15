Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy cover Air Supply’s “Lost In Love” w/ Emmett Kelly

This week for their ongoing collaborative covers series, Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy have taken on Air Supply's 1980 hit balled "Lost in Love." Emmett Kelly, who toured with Bonnie Prince Billy around this time last year, provides the delicate backing this time. These covers tend to feature either Bill Callahan or Will Oldham, but "Lost in Love" is done as true duet, trading lines and coming together in the chorus. Here's Drag City's PR blurb:

Many hands make lovely work, as Demis Roussos’ 1980 Dutch and Belgian hit single version of Air Supply’s 1980 worldwide smash is repurposed by all-star singer/guitarist Emmett Kelly as an acoustic flight for the sweet inspirations of Bill Callahan and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy. Emmett’s deep feeling for Demis’ astonishingly deep catalog informs every moment, and the two Bills respond in vocal kind. Cover artwork by Becca Mann, shown at her April 2018 Soccer Club Club engagment, "Pacific."

Listen to that, and Air Supply's original, below.

Last week's edition featured Ty Segall joining the Bills for a cover of Johnnie Frierson's "Miracles."