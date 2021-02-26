Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy cover Iggy Pop’s “I Want To Go To The Beach”

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's collab-a-thon continues and this week's cover is Iggy Pop's "I Want to Go to the Beach." The original, from Iggy's 2009 album Preliminaires, was a somber, piano-led affair, but the Bills make it decidedly more beachy. The musical direction this week comes courtesy of Cooper Crain, who you may know from CAVE, Bitchin Bajas and other Chicago groups. The arrangement is reggae / dub, but in an off-kilter, noirish sort of way that fits lyrics like "Waiting, hating the shit life throws my way / Hating, waiting to make my escape." Listen below.

Last week was a Drag City all-stars event with the Bills covering Silver Jews' "The Wild Kindness" with Cassie Berman, David Pajo, Haley Fohr (Circuit des Yeux), Meg Baird, and Matt Sweeney and more.