Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy cover John Prine’s “She is My Everything”

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy have been releasing collaborative covers since October and we had a feeling they've get to John Prine eventually, and here we are. This week's third collaborator, Sir Richard Bishop, picked "She is My Everything" (from Prine's 2005 album Fair and Square) and they've recorded a rich, verdant version of the song with gorgeous woodwinds courtesy Jacob Duncan. Listen below.

Other recent entries in the Bills' collabathon include Iggy Pop's "I Want to Go to the Beach" with Cooper Crain of Bitchin Bajas, and Silver Jews' "The Wild Kindness" with Cassie Berman, David Pajo, and more.