Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy cover Leonard Cohen’s “The Night of Santiago”

Bonnie 'Prince Billy' and Bill Callahan kick off February with this version of Leonard Cohen's "The Night of Santiago" as part of their weekly collaborative covers series that's been going since October. Will Oldham takes lead vocals on this one, and backing them this time is Will's old Louisville buddy, David Grubbs, of Squirrel Bait, Gastr del Sol, Bastro and other groups. He's also played on records by Palace and other Oldham projects. Their cover is delicate and spare and you can listen to that, and Cohen's original (from Cohen's posthumous 2018 album Thanks for the Dance), below.

Last week, the Bills' updated Oldham's Palace song "Arise, Therefore" with Six Organs of Admittance.