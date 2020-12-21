Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince Billy’ cover Little Feat’s “I’ve Been the One” w/ Meg Baird

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy continue their collab-a-thon weekly series with this delicate version of Little Feat's "I've Been the One" from their 1971 debut. As always, they bring in a third collaborator for the music and this week it's Meg Baird. It's a spare, acoustic version of the song with Callahan on lead and Will Oldham singing backing vocals. Here's the Drag City PR blurb:

Meg Baird meets Judy Mayhan meets Lowell George via Meg Baird, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Bill Callahan! Together, they cover a cover of a once-and-future great song. George’s country-soul miniature, slowed down by Judy to explore the contours of the melody, is further unspooled by Meg in a straightforward acoustic folk arrangement with plenty of space for Bill and Bonnie’s deep-focused vocal dynamics. Cover artwork by Dominique Knowles, from her Soccer Club Club show "The Sun Sinks" in September-October 2020.

Listen to their version and Little Feat's original "I've Been the One" below.

Previous covers in the series: Yusuf/Cat Stevens' "Blackness of the Night" made with AZITA; Hank Williams Jr's "OD'd in Denver" made with Chavez's Matt Sweeney; Dave Rich's "I've Made Up My Mind" with Alasdair Roberts; The Other Years' "Red Tailed Hawk" made with Matt Kinsey; Billie Eilish's "Wish You Were Gay" with Sean O'Hagan; Steely Dan's "Deacon Blues" with Bill MacKay; and Smog's "Our Anniversary" with Dead Rider; Jerry Jeff Walker's "I Love You" with David Pajo; and Robert Wyatt's "The Sea Song" with Mick Turner.