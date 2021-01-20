This week in Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's rewarding collaborative covers series, they're taking on "Night Rider's Lament," the classic cowboy song written by Michael Burton that has been recorded by everyone from Garth Brooks to Jerry Jeff Walker to Nanci Griffith. (Burton never really pursued the spotlight, but did become a successful screenwriter.) For their version, the Bills enlisted Cory Hanson of Wand to record the backing, which is a very traditional country arrangement full of pedal steel and fiddle. Callahan takes lead vocal with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy coming in high on the chorus. Listen below.

Last week's edition featured the pair taking on Air Supply's "Lost in Love" with backing from Emmett Kelly.

Cory Hanson's second solo album, Pale Horse Rider, will be out March 12 via Drag City.