Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy cover Palace’s “Arise, Therefore” w/ Six Organs of Admittance

Back in December, as part of Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's collaborative cover series, Callahan revisited his Smog song "Our Anniversary." This week, they're taking "Arise, Therefore" which BPB's Will Oldham recorded under his Palace moniker as the title track to his 1996 album. Helping them out here is Six Organs of Admittance (aka Ben Chasny), who transforms the folky original into a gleaming synth jam. Callahan takes commanding lead vocals with Oldham as the choir backing on this radical remake. You can watch the video for that, and listen to the Palace original, below.

Last week's cover was a cover of cowboy classic "Night Rider's Lament" with Wand's Cory Hanson.

Ben Chasny's group New Bums (with Skygreen Leopards' Donovan Quinn) will release Last Time I Saw Grace, their first new album in seven years, in March.