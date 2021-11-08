Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy prep ‘Blind Date Party,’ share Scout Niblett cover

For about six months during the pandemic, Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy were releasing a collaborative cover every week, and each one of them featured a third collaborator who produced the backing track. They covered everything from John Prine. Leonard Cohen and Silver Jews to Iggy Pop, Steely Dan and Billie Eilish, and they worked with David Pajo, Sir Richard Bishop, Meg Baird, Wand's Cory Hanson, High Llamas' Sean O'Hagan, Bill MacKay, Matt Sweeney, and more. Those covers are now being released as an album, Blind Date Party, that will be out December 10 via Drag City.

To go along with the announcement is a new cover of Scout Niblett's hypnotic title track from her 2005 album Kidnapped by Neptune. For it they've brought in Hamerkop, aka Annabel Ampers who used to record as Bachelorette. It's a synthier version than Scout's original, with Callahan providing the "Where have you been?" drone while Will Oldham sings lead. You can listen to that and the original, below.

In other news, this week Bill Callahan plays in-the-round shows at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge tonight (join the waiting list) and Tuesday, November 9 (tickets). Both shows are with Bill Nace.

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy has shows as Superwolves (with Matt Sweeney and Emmet Kelly) later this year and in 2022. You can also pick up Superwolves on vinyl in the BV shop.

Blind Date Party tracklist:

The Blackness of the Night (feat. Azita) 3:45

OD'd in Denver (feat. Matt Sweeney) 3:30

I've Made Up My Mind (feat. Alasdair Roberts) 4:27

Red-Tailed Hawk (feat. Matt Kinsey) 2:40

Wish You Were Gay (feat. Sean O'Hagan) 3:54

Our Anniversary (feat. Dead Rider) 5:19

Rooftop Garden (feat. George Xylouris) 6:20

Deacon Blues (feat. Bill MacKay) 7:17

I Love You (feat. David Pajo) 6:41

Sea Song (feat. Mick Turner) 7:21

I've Been The One (feat. Meg Baird) 3:55

Miracles (feat. Ty Segall) 4:17

I Want to Go to the Beach (feat. Cooper Crain) 5:34

Night Rider's Lament (feat. Cory Hanson) 4:59

Arise, Therefore (feat. Six Organs of Admittance) 3:24

The Night of Santiago (feat. David Grubbs) 4:16

The Wild Kindness (feat. Cassie Berman) 3:32

Lost in Love (feat. Emmett Kelly) 4:05

She is My Everything (feat. Sir Richard Bishop) 4:46