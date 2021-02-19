Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy cover Silver Jews with Cassie Berman (listen)

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy have continued their collaborative covers series, and this new one is a very special one. It's of "The Wild Kindness" by the late David Berman's band Silver Jews, and guests on this one include none other than David's wife and Silver Jews bandmate Cassie Berman on bass, along with David Pajo on guitar, Tony Crow on keyboards, and Brian Kotzur on drums, with additional vocals by Haley Fohr (Circuit des Yeux), Meg Baird, and Matt Sweeney. The Bills and Cassie sound great together, and they really do justice to the song while making it their own. Listen below.