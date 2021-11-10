Bill Callahan played 2 nights in-the-round at Le Poisson Rouge (pics, setlists)

Bill Callahan just wrapped up a two-night stand at Le Poisson Rouge where he performed solo and and-the-round, making for very intimate shows. Both nights he opened with a new song, "Every Day," and both nights included "35," "Watch Me Get Married," "747," "Cowboy," "The Mackenzies," and more, along with a few from his Smog days, like "Let's Move to the Country."

Bill was in good spirits and at Tuesday's show even cracked a smile a few times. When he came out for the encore, he asked the crowd what they'd like to hear and the loudest shouts were for "Let Me See the Colts" and "Riding for the Feeling," which he'd already penciled in on his setlist.

Both nights were opened by guitarist Bill Nace who delivered a 40-minute set of hypnotic drone and noise. Pictures from Tuesday's show by P Squared are in this post and setlists for both nights are below.

In other news, Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's lockdown covers series are being collected on one double vinyl set.

SETLIST: Bill Callahan @ Le Poisson Rouge 11/8/2021

Every Day (new song)

35

Watch Me Get Married

The Mackenzies

747

Pigeons

Cowboy

As I Wander

Drover

Red Apples (Smog)

Too Many Birds

Let's Move to the Country (Smog)

Say Valley Maker (Smog)

Encore:

River Guard

Let Me See the Colts (Smog)

SETLIST: Bill Callahan @ Le Poisson Rouge 11/9/2021