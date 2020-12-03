Bill Callahan reworks Smog’s “Our Anniversary” with Bonnie Prince Billy & Dead Rider

Bill Callahan and Bonnie "Prince" Billy's collaborative covers series is back after taking Thanksgiving week off. For it, Bill revisits his Smog song "Our Anniversary" with help from this week's third collaborator, Chicago's Dead Rider. The gentle original gets retooled as a towering rock song, with a powerhouse vocal from Will Oldham, while Bill intros things with a bit of Doris Day's "Que Sera Sera." Here's the official PR blurb from Drag City:

Dead Rider crash the party with a retooled Bill “(Smog)” Callahan classic for guest star Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to swing. Together, they dash the hushed nature of Bill’s original through a wine glass darkly. With Bill murmuring “Que Sera Sera” from the balcony, Bonnie emotes with Scott Walker-esque elegance and desperation atop a crazy horse of burning guitar harmonics and thundering rhythm. Cover artwork from the Soccer Club Club exhibition "One Hundred Toothbrushes", by Seth Bogart.

Listen to "Our Anniversary" below.

Previous covers in this series: Yusuf/Cat Stevens' "Blackness of the Night" made with AZITA; Hank Williams Jr's "OD'd in Denver" made with Chavez's Matt Sweeney; Dave Rich's "I've Made Up My Mind" with Alasdair Roberts; The Other Years' "Red Tailed Hawk" made with Matt Kinsey; Billie Eilish's "Wish You Were Gay" with Sean O'Hagan; and Steely Dan's "Deacon Blues" with Bill MacKay.