Bill Callahan shares “Coyotes,” first single from new album ‘YTI⅃AƎЯ’

Bill Callahan has shared the first single off his anticipated new album YTI⅃AƎЯ, which arrives October 14 via Drag City (pre-order). It's a six-and-a-half minute song, and it finds the veteran singer/songwriter and former Smog leader in fine form, with Bill's unmistakable voice drifting over a lovely folk rock arrangements from Bill and his band (Matt Kinsey on guitars, Emmett Kelly on bass and backing vocals, Sarah Ann Phillips on B3, piano and backing vocals, and Jim White on drums). Listen below.

Speaking recently about the album, Bill said, "I wanted to make a record that addressed or reflected the current climate. It felt like it was necessary to rouse people — rouse their love, their kindness, their anger, rouse anything in them. Get their senses working again. I guess there was already plenty of anger! But we needed a better anger. To get out of this hypnagogic state. Hypnagogic rage. Disassociated rage that destroys the community and leaves only the individual eating themselves alive instead of feeding others. We were born to feed others. We have milk, breasts. We have language, tongues. We have music, ears. All to feed."

Bill also has tour dates coming up, including Accord, NY's Woodsist Festival. All are listed below.

Bill Callahan -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/24/22 Woodsist Festival Accord NY

10/29/22 The Far Out Lounge Austin TX

11/1/22 SWX Bristol United Kingdom

11/2/22 Roundhouse London United Kingdom

11/3/22 Brudenell Social Club Leeds United Kingdom

11/5/22 Queen Margaret Union (QMU) Glasgow Scotland United Kingdom

11/6/22 Albert Hall Manchester United Kingdom

11/19/22 Sebastiani Theatre Sonoma CA

11/20/22 Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco CA

11/21/22 Rio Theater Santa Cruz CA

11/22/22 Ojai Deer Lodge Ojai CA

11/24/22 The Poetry Church/Guild Hall San Luis Obispo CA (Special Thanksgiving show)

11/25/22 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown CA

11/26/22 The Theater at Ace Hotel Los Angeles CA