Bill Frisell played a socially distant show from the St. Ann’s Warehouse roof (pics)

The coronavirus pandemic has kept venues closed and tours cancelled, but guitar great Bill Frisell managed to deliver some live music to Brooklyn over the weekend, anyway. The Bill Frisell Trio did a surprise set from the roof of St. Ann's Warehouse on Saturday (8/15), performing for two hours under a gorgeous summer sky, with a setlist that included "Moon River," "In My Life," "New York, New York," "What's Going On," "Strawberry Fields Forever," "Imagine," "A Change is Gonna Come," "Turn! Turn! Turn!," "What The World Needs Now is Love," and "Hallelujah." You can see, and hear, what it was like through the pictures and video clips below.

The performance was the first in St. Ann's Warehouse's "Get Back" series, the title of which tips its hat at The Beatles' famous final performance on a roof. St. Ann's says "Unannounced concerts will continue through the summer and early fall. Stay tuned for more!"

This wasn't Bill's first socially distant show of the pandemic; last month, he did a set from a porch in Kensington, Brooklyn. Contributing BrooklynVegan photographer Ellen Qbertplaya was there, and you can see pictures from her below, as well.

photos by David Andrako