Bill Kretuzmann pulls out of Dead & Company’s final tour

Drummer Bill Kreutzmann has pulled out of Dead & Company's final tour. The band writes:

Dear Deadheads,

Every day, things change. After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour. Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.

This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.

See you at Jazz Fest!

“Let the Music Play the Band”

Bobby, Billy, Mickey and John