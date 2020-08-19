Bill Murray & Sofia Coppola reteam for ‘On the Rocks’ w/ Phoenix score (watch the trailer)

Writer-director Sofia Coppola has re-teamed with her Lost in Translation star Bill Murray for new film On the Rocks. The film co-stars Rashida Jones as a New York writer and mother who, faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) to see if he's faithful. The cast also includes Jenny Slate and Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), and Sofia enlisted her husband Thomas Mars' band Phoenix to do the score and music supervision.

UPDATE: Phoenix have now shared "Identical," their single from the film.

On the Rocks will premiere on Apple TV+ in October and is the first film in a partnership between indie movie studio A24 and Apple's streaming service. You can watch the trailer below.

While this is the first film Murray and Coppola have made together since Lost in Translation, Sofia did direct Bill's holiday special for Netflix, A Very Murray Christmas.