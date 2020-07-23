‘Bill & Ted: Face the Music’ hits on-demand in September (watch the new trailer)

Bill & Ted: Face the Music, the third movie chronicling the excellent adventures of William S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves) and their role as unlikely saviors of the universe, has just announced it will be out September 1 both in theaters and on-demand. It was originally set for an August 21 theatrical release but like the pandemic rearranged that a little.

They've just released the full trailer for the film which lays out a little more of the plot: "The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe." You can watch the trailer below.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted: Face the Music brings back William Sadler as Death, and the film also features Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill & Ted's daughters, plus Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch. As seen in the film's teaser trailer, Arcade Fire's Win Butler has a cameo as Future Council member. The film is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), and the screenplay is by original screenwriter Ed Solomon, and Chris Matheson.