‘Bill & Ted: Face the Music’ soundtrack announced, Weezer song released

The soundtrack for Bill & Ted: Face the Music has been announced and the first single comes from Weezer, whose status as '90s alternative culture icons and whose love of hard rock guitar heroism makes them a perfect match for Bill & Ted. Their contribution is a Wyld Stallyns (Bill & Ted's band) edit of "Beginning of the End," which is a trademark-sounding Weezer song and does indeed come with an air guitar-worthy solo. Listen below.

The soundtrack also features music by Mastodon, Lamb of God, FIDLAR, Cold War Kids, Big Black Delta, and more, and there are two Wyld Stallyns songs, one of which features tech-metallers Animals As Leaders and jazz great Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. Full tracklist below.

Face the Music comes out on September 1 on-demand and in theaters. Along with stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, Kid Cudi has a role in it, and one of the film's trailers features a cameo by Arcade Fire's Win Butler.

Tracklist

01. Big Black Delta. “Lost In Time”

02. Alec Wigdahl. “Big Red Balloon”

03. Weezer. “Beginning Of The End” (Wyld Stallyns Edit)

04. Cold War Kids. “Story Of Our Lives”

05. Mastodon. “Rufus Lives”

06. Big Black Delta. “Circuits Of Time”

07. POORSTACY. “Darkest Night”

08. Lamb Of God. “The Death Of Us”

09. FIDLAR. “Breaker”

10. Culture Wars. “Leave Me Alone”

11. Blame My Youth. “Right Where You Belong”

12. Wyld Stallions. “Face The Music” (feat. Animals As Leaders and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

13. Wyld Stallions. “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical And Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”