Billie Eilish adds new Long Island date to tour; Dora Jar replacing Willow Smith on 4 dates

Billie Eilish is set to begin a big headlining tour in February, and she's added a new NYC-area date. It's at Long Island's new UBS Arena on February 15 and registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is open until Sunday, 1/130 at 11:50PM PT. That presale begins on Tuesday, 2/1 at 10 AM ET, and the general sale begins Wednesday, 2/2 at 10 AM ET.

Like Billie's other NYC-area dates, at Madison Square Garden on February 18 and 19, and Prudential Center on February 22, the UBS Arena date features WILLOW as support. WILLOW was set to open the tour's first leg of February East Coast dates, but she's dropped off the first four, in New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Pittsburgh. Dora Jar will open those instead.

See Billie's updated dates below.

Billie Eilish 2022 Tour loading...

BILLIE EILISH: 2022 TOUR

Feb 3 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Feb 5 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

Feb 6 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Feb 8 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 9 Capital One Arena Washington, DC

Feb 10 Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA

Feb 12 KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY

Feb 13 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Feb 15 UBS Arena Belmont Park, NY

Feb 18 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Feb 19 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Feb 20 TD Garden Boston, MA

Feb 22 Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Mar 8 Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL

Mar 9 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Mar 11 Yum! Center Louisville, KY

Mar 12 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Mar 14 United Center Chicago, IL

Mar 15 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

Mar 16 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE

Mar 19 Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) Denver, CO

Mar 21 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 24 Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada

Mar 25 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Mar 26 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Mar 29 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Mar 30 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

Apr 1 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV

Apr 2 Gila River Arena Phoenix, AZ

Apr 4 Gila River Arena Phoenix, AZ

Apr 6 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Apr 8 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Apr 9 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Jun 3 SSE Arena Belfast, United Kingdom

Jun 4 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Jun 5 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Jun 7 AO Arena Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 8 AO Arena Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 10 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 11 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 12 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 14 The SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun 15 Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom

Jun 16 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 18 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 19 Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 21 Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany

Jun 22 Accor Arena Paris, France

Jun 25 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 26 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 28 Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium

Jun 30 Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

Jul 2 Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland

Sep 8 Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

Sep 9 Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

Sep 10 Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

Sep 13 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia

Sep 14 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia

Sep 15 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia

Sep 17 Brisbane Entertainment Center Brisbane, Australia

Sep 18 Brisbane Entertainment Center Brisbane, Australia

Sep 19 Brisbane Entertainment Center Brisbane, Australia

Sep 22 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 23 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 24 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 26 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 29 RAC Arena Perth, Australia

Sep 30 RAC Arena Perth, Australia

See pictures from Billie's 2021 Governors Ball set below.