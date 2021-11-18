Billie Eilish and Charli XCX appearing on SNL in December

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX will appear on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live. Eilish will pull double duty on the December 11 SNL as a first time host and second time musical guest; Charli XCX will be making her second appearance as musical guest on the December 18 episode with Paul Rudd returning to host, putting him in the Five Timers Club. Those will be the final two episodes of 2021.

This Saturday, SNL welcomes Shiang-Chi / Kim's Convenience star Simi Liu as host, with Saweetie as musical guest.

Get Billie Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever, on vinyl in the BV shop.