Billie Eilish announces 2022 headlining tour (2 nights at MSG, 3 at The Forum & more)
Billie Eilish will be headlining a handful of 2021 festivals, including NYC's Governors Ball, Delaware's Firefly, and Austin City Limits, and now she announced an international headlining 2022 tour in support of her highly anticipated 2022 album Happier Than Ever (due 7/30 via Darkroom/Interscope).
The 2022 tour kicks off in New Orleans and includes two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden, February 18 & 19, as well as another NYC-area show at Newark's Prudential Center on February 22. It also wraps up with three nights at LA's Forum, April 6, 8 & 9. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 28 at noon with past purchaser, official platinum, and verified fan presales starting beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Billie Eilish -- 2022 Tour Dates
Feb. 3 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans
Feb. 5 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta
Feb. 6 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte
Feb. 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh
Feb. 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.
Feb. 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, Pa.
Feb. 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, N.Y.
Feb. 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
Feb. 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal
Feb. 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
Feb. 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York
Feb. 19 - Madison Square Garden – New York
Feb. 20 – TD Garden – Boston
Feb. 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, N.J.
March 8 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, Ala.
March 9 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville
March 11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.
March 12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
March 14 – United Center – Chicago
March 15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, Minn.
March 16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, Neb.
March 19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver
March 21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City
March 24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, B.C.
March 25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
March 29 – Chase Center – San Francisco
March 30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento
April 1 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas
April 2 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, Ariz.
April 6 – The Forum – Los Angeles
April 8 – The Forum – Los Angeles
April 9 – The Forum – Los Angeles
June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast
June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin
June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin
June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, England
June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, England
June 10 – The O2 – London
June 11 – The O2 – London
June 12 – The O2 – London
June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow
June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England
June 16 – The O2 – London
June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam
June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt
June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne
June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris
June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium
June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin
July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich