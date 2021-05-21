Billie Eilish announces 2022 headlining tour (2 nights at MSG, 3 at The Forum & more)

Billie Eilish will be headlining a handful of 2021 festivals, including NYC's Governors Ball, Delaware's Firefly, and Austin City Limits, and now she announced an international headlining 2022 tour in support of her highly anticipated 2022 album Happier Than Ever (due 7/30 via Darkroom/Interscope).

The 2022 tour kicks off in New Orleans and includes two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden, February 18 & 19, as well as another NYC-area show at Newark's Prudential Center on February 22. It also wraps up with three nights at LA's Forum, April 6, 8 & 9. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 28 at noon with past purchaser, official platinum, and verified fan presales starting beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Billie Eilish -- 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 3 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans

Feb. 5 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta

Feb. 6 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte

Feb. 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh

Feb. 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

Feb. 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, Pa.

Feb. 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, N.Y.

Feb. 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia

Feb. 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal

Feb. 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

Feb. 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York

Feb. 19 - Madison Square Garden – New York

Feb. 20 – TD Garden – Boston

Feb. 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, N.J.

March 8 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, Ala.

March 9 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville

March 11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.

March 12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

March 14 – United Center – Chicago

March 15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, Minn.

March 16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, Neb.

March 19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver

March 21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City

March 24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, B.C.

March 25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle

March 29 – Chase Center – San Francisco

March 30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento

April 1 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas

April 2 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, Ariz.

April 6 – The Forum – Los Angeles

April 8 – The Forum – Los Angeles

April 9 – The Forum – Los Angeles

June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast

June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin

June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin

June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, England

June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, England

June 10 – The O2 – London

June 11 – The O2 – London

June 12 – The O2 – London

June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow

June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England

June 16 – The O2 – London

June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam

June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt

June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne

June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris

June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin

July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich