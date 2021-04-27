Billie Eilish announces new album, ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish has officially revealed the title and release date of her anticipated followup to her world-conquering 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. It's called Happier Than Ever, and it's due July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope (pre-order). It includes her very good recent singles "Therefore I Am" and "My Future," and the title track is coming this Thursday (4/29) at 9 AM ET. Billie writes:

MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Like her debut, the album was written solely by Billie and her brother/producer FINNEAS.

Stream the teaser for the title track and the two previous singles, and check out the full 16-song tracklist, below...

Tracklist

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy