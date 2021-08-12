Billie Eilish announces openers for tour: WILLOW, Arlo Parks, girl in red & more

Billie Eilish has announced the openers for her 2022 headlining tour, and it's a pretty amazing cast of guests: WILLOW, Arlo Parks, girl in red, DUCKWRTH, Jungle, and Jessie Reyez.

The NYC-area dates -- Madison Square Garden on February 18 & 19 and Prudential Center on 2/22 -- are all with WILLOW. Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

Billie's LA run (April 6, 8 & 9 at The Forum) has DUCKWRTH on night one, WILLOW on night two, and Jessie Reyez on night three (tickets). All dates and openers are on the tour poster below.

Billie will also be in NYC twice before this tour, first to headline day one (9/24) of Governors Ball (tickets), and then to play the big Global Citizen show the next day (tickets).

Billie recently released her highly anticipated, very good sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. Read our review and pick up a vinyl copy.

WILLOW also recently put out a very good new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, which features Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and more. Read our review of that one as well, and pick it up on red vinyl.

(click the pic to enlarge)