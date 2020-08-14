Billie Eilish, Common, The Chicks & more performing on virtual Democratic Convention

The Democratic National Convention will be a virtual affair this year, running from Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20 from 9 PM ET until 11 PM ET each night on democonvention.com. In addition to speeches and appearances from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barak and Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Doug Jones, Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Cuomo, and, controversially, former Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, among others, the 2020 entertainment lineup has also been unveiled. Variety reports that Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, Common, The Chicks, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, and Stephen Stills are among the artists who will be streaming performances, with more still to be announced.

"In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions," 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive Stephanie Cutter says. "It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president. These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November."

The performance schedule is still to be announced, but you can see the speaker schedule so far below, via Vox: