Billie Eilish names her favorite songs of 2020: The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers & more

Billie Eilish named her nine favorite songs of 2020 in an interview with Austalian radio station triple j, as NME points out. Her top pick is "At The Door" by The Strokes, of which Billie said: "I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice; it’s been my favourite album in many years. There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door’, I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve."

Here's her full list:

The Strokes - At The Door

James Blake - Are You Even Real?

Phoebe Bridgers - Savior Complex

Cyn - Drinks

Drake - Time Flies

Dominic Fike - Chicken Tenders

Tekno - Kata

Bruno Major - To Let A Good Thing Die

Jorja Smith - By Any Means

--

Billie also released some of her own new music this year, and she just recently covered The Beatles. She'll be performing at Cyndi Lauper's virtual holiday show alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Henry Rollins, Dolly Parton, Cher, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Taylor Swift, and others.

After sweeping the Grammys in 2020, she's up for a few 2021 nominations. She was also Spotify's most streamed female artist for the second year in a row.