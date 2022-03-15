Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile & more performing at 2022 Grammys

The rescheduled Grammys are set to happen on Sunday, April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the first few performers have now been revealed. Variety reports that they'll include Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, BTS, and Brothers Osborne.

Billie, who swept the four major categories in 2020 and took home a couple more awards last year, too, is up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film this year.

Brandi, Lil Nas X, and Olivia are all also up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and Olivia and Lil Nas X are up for Album of the Year. Olivia's nominations also include Best New Artist, where she's up against Arooj Aftab, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, Finneas, Baby Keem, and Jimmie Allen, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

Lil Nas X is also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video, and Brandi for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance.