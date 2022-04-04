Billie Eilish paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins with surreal Grammys performance (watch)

After winning all four major categories in 2020 and Record of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media last year, Billie Eilish returned to the Grammys in 2022. She did an intense rendition of "Happier Than Ever," the title track to her excellent 2021 album, that started with her standing in water in an surrealistic, upside down room, which she then left to perform on the roof of an upside down house in the pouring rain, with her brother Finneas. She paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with her shirt, and you can watch video of her performance below.

Billie lost Best Pop Solo Performance to Olivia Rodrigo, Song of the Year to Silk Sonic, Best Music Video to Jon Batiste, and Best Music Film to Summer of Soul so far tonight, but she's still up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Stay tuned.

Finneas was up for Best New Artist, but lost to Olivia Rodrigo.

Watch video from all tonight's Grammy performances here, and see all of tonight's winners here.