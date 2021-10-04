Billie Eilish protested Texas abortion ban at ACL, headlining Glastonbury 2022

The same day thousands marched for abortion justice across the country (10/2), Billie Eilish headlined ACL Festival in Austin, Texas -- the same state that recently enacted a near-total abortion ban -- and protested against the ban, saying, "When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do this show because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here. But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we have to tell them to shut the fuck up. Look at this... My body, my fucking choice!" Watch below.

Billie's brother/collaborator Finneas played ACL one day prior, and he also protested the ban and said he'd be donating his entire ACL paycheck to Planned Parenthood Texas. Austin360 reports:

In between songs toward the end of his set, "Bans off our bodies" flashed on the jumbo screen next to the stage, referencing the Texas abortion ban that went into effect in September. Under the new law, people who are pregnant can't get an abortion after six weeks, before many people even know they're pregnant. Finneas then announced that he would be donating his entire ACL Fest paycheck to Planned Parenthood Texas. "I'm happy to be here in Texas, because I'm happy to be here with all of you," he said. He then cursed out Gov. Greg Abbott, and the crowd cheered.

Meanwhile, Billie was annouced as the first-confirmed headliner for Glastonbury 2022, which will make her the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history. Stay tuned for more lineup announcements.

We recently caught Billie in NYC headlining Governors Ball.

ACL continues this coming weekend (October 8-10). Tickets and schedule here.

See pictures from Saturday's Women's March in NYC: