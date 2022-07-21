Billie Eilish releases two-song single, ‘Guitar Songs’ (listen)

Billie Eilish has just released a new two-song single, Guitar Songs, featuring "TV" (which she previously debuted live) and the never-before-heard "The 30th." "FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible," Billie said. "So here they are!! Performing 'TV' on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you."

As the title says, these are indeed guitar songs, fueled largely by Billie's voice and an acoustic, and "TV" especially finds her veering towards Phoebe Bridgers territory (and contains a reference to Roe v. Wade being overturned), while "The 30th" has a little more of Billie's trademark jazzy tint. Check out both below.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the songs, she had this to say about "The 30th":

We wrote that on December 30th, and that was actually the first song that we had written since ‘Happier Than Ever’. That's why it's called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30th and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having. I was with FINNEAS, and I was like, "I'm sorry, I don't know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now," and we did, and that was the first song we wrote since ‘Happier Than Ever’.

And this about "TV":

FINNEAS and I had talked about we want to be making music and we just haven't had any time to make music and we're on tour and it's busy and this and that. So we made a little schedule. We were like, "Okay, well, let's see if we make anything if we work today." But when you're on the road and especially the schedule that we had, it was really tough. But we tried, and we ended up writing the, I think, first verse and the chorus …We wrote the first verse a couple months ago, many months ago now, and it was... Should I just say it? I'm actually with Laura right now. Laura's sitting here. We come into my green room, and I'm like, "Laura, listen to this song we just wrote," and it was just the verse. It was just the first verse. I play it, and Laura literally is sitting there like this, and I was like, "But it's fictional. It's just fictional. It's not anything real. Don't worry about it." Then a couple months went by, and things changed, and then we wrote the rest of the song.

And about the Roe v. Wade reference in "TV," she added:

We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned. It was a placeholder of doom. I mean, it was the day of Glastonbury that it happened, and I was sitting in the... We were at this house, and I was sitting with the dogs in the grass. My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, "They overturned it." We all were just like... God, it was like a curtain of doom. I mean, there was almost no even reaction. I had this, I guess, now that I think about it, unrealistic hope that that wouldn't happen. We wrote that line when the news got out about the fact that they're considering overturning it, and we wrote that line then. It's a really scary world right now.

Billie also revealed that she has plans to make another album in the next year, so that's exciting! Stay tuned for more.

